ASSASSIN: tornano a febbraio con ''Bestia Immundis'', ecco i dettagli

|
Uscirà il 7 febbraio via Massacre Records Bestia Immundis, il nuovo full-length dei thrasher tedeschi Assassin. Il disco è stato missato da Marc Görtz presso i Nemesis Studio, e masterizzato da Olman V. Wiebe agli Hertzwerk Studio. Dirk Freder ha realizzato la copertina, riportata a sinistra.
Il primo singolo sarà disponibile dal 7 gennaio. Ecco di seguito la tracklist:
1. The Swamp Thing
2. Hoch Much Can I Take?
3. No More Lies
4. Not Like You!
5. The Wall
6. Hell's Work Done
7. The Killing Light
8. Shark Attack
9. War Song
10. Chemtrails (Part 1)
11. Chemtrails (Part 2)