THE PROPHECY 23: a marzo uscirà ''Fresh Metal''

Il 20 marzo l'etichetta Massacre Records pubblicherà Fresh Metal, il nuovo album dei The Prophecy 23. Il disco è stato prodotto da Kai Stahlenberg, mentre l'artwork è stato realizzato da Marvin Clifford.
Il full-length sarà disponibile nei formati CD digipack, LP (in edizione limitata) e in digitale.
Tracklist:
1. We Love Fresh Metal
2. No Deep Talks, Just Drinks
3. Caps, Trucks And Rock 'N' Roll
4. Pump It Up
5. I Wish I Could Skate
6. Beach, Waves, Beer, Babes
7. Calm Down
8. Intergalactic Anti Capitalism
9. We Kindly Ask To Shred
10. Mammon
11. Mexico Maya Mosh
12. P Y L
13. Prankster
14. The Greenwolf