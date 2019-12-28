SATYRICON: diagnosticato un cancro al bassista Anders Odden

03/01/20
BLACKGUARD
Storm
03/01/20
GRIMAH
Intricacies of Bowed Wisdom
09/01/20
WAR DOGS
Die By My Sword
10/01/20
HAUNT
Mind Freeze
10/01/20
APOCALYPTICA
Cell-0
10/01/20
OCEANS
The Sun and The Cold
10/01/20
RAGE
WIngs Of Rage
10/01/20
UNREQVITED
Mosaic II
10/01/20
UNHERZ
Mainstream
10/01/20
DEWOLFF
Tascam Tapes
02/01/20
EGESTAS + ASHES OF MISTAKE
CAFFE' DELLE ARTI - CATANZARO
03/01/20
EGESTAS
30 FORMICHE - ROMA
04/01/20
ROCK PRIDE FEST
GIANNI BAR - SPONGANO (LE)
04/01/20
ROCK BRIGADE + BATTLE RAM + LEGACY
REWORK CLUB - PERUGIA
04/01/20
NODE + GUESTS
HYDRO - BIELLA
04/01/20
STONEDRIFT + FROM TEXAS
FUORI PORTA LA K - CASALMAGGIORE (CR)
14/01/20
ANTI-FLAG + GUEST TBA
HT FACTORY - SEREGNO (MB)
17/01/20
CANNABIS CORPSE + WITHERED
FREAKOUT CLUB - BOLOGNA
17/01/20
MELECHESH + W.E.B + SELVANS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
18/01/20
BRVMAK
CIRCOLO CULTURALE HAPPY DAYS - NAPOLI
I wanted to wait to tell you all about my condition until my surgery was done, but then I got this video clip. On my musical hero Lemmy’s, death date (28.12.2015) my friend Hank Von Hell is in Sweden raising money for the cancer cause with Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee. Getting this video was very touching and made me wanna share it with you to raise money for cancer research. I was diagnosed with colon cancer the 3rd of October 2019. Since then I have done chemotherapy to shrink the tumor down so I can undergo surgery. The surgery date is set to the 6th of January 2020. The doctors have told me that everything will go as planed and that I will get rid of this cancer. It’s a tough journey, but I am ready. Have a happy new year and I will see you when I am through. #cancer #coloncancer #cancerresearch #mikkeydee #hankvonhell #motorhead #riplemmykilmister #🤘😎🤘
