OBSCURA: al lavoro sul nuovo disco

Steffen Kummerer
, chitarrista e cantante degli Obscura
, durante una recente intervista con Kronos Mortus News ha dichiarato che la band sta attualmente lavorando ai pezzi che comporranno il nuovo album. Il gruppo entrerà in studio di registrazione durante l'estate, in vista della pubblicazione che avverrà tramite Nuclear Blast
.
Ecco l'estratto:
"we’re already writing songs for the new album for Obscura. We’re in the middle of writing new songs, while also preparing the upcoming tour and we’re planning to hit the studio next summer. So, right now, we’re negotiating, who’s producing the record and where and when we’re doing that. But our time will be the summer in the next year, when we’re going to record the new album. We’re going to have a busy year, a really busy year!
"
Ricordiamo che la band si esibirà in Italia il 16 febbraio al Locomotiv
di Bologna: per i dettagli vi rimandiamo qui
.