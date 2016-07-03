      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
L'artwork
Clicca per ingrandire
David Reece ed Andy Susemihl
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

09/01/20
WAR DOGS
Die By My Sword

10/01/20
UNREQVITED
Mosaic II

10/01/20
APOCALYPTICA
Cell-0

10/01/20
OCEANS
The Sun and The Cold

10/01/20
RAGE
WIngs Of Rage

10/01/20
UNHERZ
Mainstream

10/01/20
LOTUS THIEF
Oresteia

10/01/20
DEWOLFF
Tascam Tapes

10/01/20
HAUNT
Mind Freeze

10/01/20
KAWIR
Adrasteia

CONCERTI

14/01/20
ANTI-FLAG + GUEST TBA
HT FACTORY - SEREGNO (MB)

17/01/20
CANNABIS CORPSE + WITHERED
FREAKOUT CLUB - BOLOGNA

17/01/20
MELECHESH + W.E.B + SELVANS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

18/01/20
BRVMAK
CIRCOLO CULTURALE HAPPY DAYS - NAPOLI

18/01/20
CANNABIS CORPSE + WITHERED
PIPPO STAGE - BOLZANO

18/01/20
CANDLEMASS
Slaughter Club - Paderno Dugnano (MI)

18/01/20
MELECHESH + W.E.B + SELVANS
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

18/01/20
SCALA MERCALLI + GUESTS
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

18/01/20
NUCLEAR ABOMINATIONS FEST
POSTWAR CINEMA CLUB - PARMA

23/01/20
TEMPERANCE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
DAVID REECE: ''Cacophony of Souls'' uscirà a marzo
07/01/2020 - 20:41 (36 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
07/01/2020 - 20:41
DAVID REECE: ''Cacophony of Souls'' uscirà a marzo
16/07/2019 - 20:23
DAVID REECE: rientra nel roster di El Puerto Records
07/10/2018 - 16:12
DAVID REECE: nuovo video per l'ex-cantante di Accept e Bonfire
12/01/2018 - 10:55
DAVID REECE: l'ex-Accept firma con la Mighty Music
03/07/2016 - 20:58
BONFIRE: si separato dal David Reece, torna l'ex-cantante
ULTIME NOTIZIE
07/01/2020 - 21:16
CONFESS: entrano nel roster di Street Symphonies Records, album in arrivo
07/01/2020 - 21:09
ONIROMANTIC: in arrivo l'album ''Chaos Frames'', ecco i dettagli e il teaser
07/01/2020 - 21:03
BLACK PHANTOM: ecco la copertina di ''Zero Hour Is Now''
07/01/2020 - 20:52
NUCLEAR ABOMINATIONS FEST: il 18 gennaio a Parma, ecco il bill
07/01/2020 - 20:34
ASSASSIN: svelato il lyric video del singolo ''The Swamp Thing''
07/01/2020 - 20:29
NEXORUM: siglato accordo con Non Serviam Records
07/01/2020 - 20:24
NECROWRETCH: online il singolo ''Codex Obscuritas''
07/01/2020 - 18:39
ALESTORM: previsto per inizio estate il nuovo album
07/01/2020 - 18:32
HYBORIAN: a marzo il nuovo album
07/01/2020 - 18:24
WICKED ASYLUM: disponibile il video di ''Threnody''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     