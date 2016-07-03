DAVID REECE: ''Cacophony of Souls'' uscirà a marzo

|
David Reece pubblicherà il suo nuovo album Cacophony of Souls il 13 marzo per l'etichetta El Puerto Records.
L'artista ha lavorato alle dodici canzoni inedite insieme all'ex-U.D.O Andy Susemihl, al bassista Malte Frederick Burkert (Ian Paice) e al batterista Andrea Gianangeli. Ecco di lato la copertina e di seguito la tracklist:
1. Chasing The Shadows
2. Blood On Our Hands
3. Judgement Day
4. Collective Anaesthesia
5. Cacophony Of Souls
6. Another Life Another Time
7. Metal Voice
8. Over And Over
9. Back In The Days
10. A Perfect World
11. Bleed
12 .No Disguise