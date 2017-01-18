      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
I Powerwolf alla sede della Napalm Records
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

09/01/20
WAR DOGS
Die By My Sword

10/01/20
RAGE
WIngs Of Rage

10/01/20
HAUNT
Mind Freeze

10/01/20
OCEANS
The Sun and The Cold

10/01/20
UNHERZ
Mainstream

10/01/20
LOTUS THIEF
Oresteia

10/01/20
UNREQVITED
Mosaic II

10/01/20
DEWOLFF
Tascam Tapes

10/01/20
KAWIR
Adrasteia

10/01/20
APOCALYPTICA
Cell-0

CONCERTI

14/01/20
ANTI-FLAG + GUEST TBA
HT FACTORY - SEREGNO (MB)

17/01/20
CANNABIS CORPSE + WITHERED
FREAKOUT CLUB - BOLOGNA

17/01/20
MELECHESH + W.E.B + SELVANS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

18/01/20
BRVMAK
CIRCOLO CULTURALE HAPPY DAYS - NAPOLI

18/01/20
CANNABIS CORPSE + WITHERED
PIPPO STAGE - BOLZANO

18/01/20
CANDLEMASS
Slaughter Club - Paderno Dugnano (MI)

18/01/20
MELECHESH + W.E.B + SELVANS
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

18/01/20
SCALA MERCALLI + GUESTS
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

18/01/20
NUCLEAR ABOMINATIONS FEST
POSTWAR CINEMA CLUB - PARMA

23/01/20
TEMPERANCE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
POWERWOLF: rinnovato l’accordo con Napalm Records
08/01/2020 - 19:46 (24 letture)

RECENSIONI
70
76
73
77
68
ARTICOLI
10/11/2018
Live Report
POWERWOLF + AMARANTHE + KISSIN` DYNAMITE
Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI), 07/10/2018
22/01/2017
Live Report
EPICA + POWERWOLF + BEYOND THE BLACK
Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI) - 18/01/2017
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
08/01/2020 - 19:46
POWERWOLF: rinnovato l’accordo con Napalm Records
01/11/2019 - 13:36
POWERWOLF: disponibile il singolo ''Kiss Of The Cobra King''
10/10/2019 - 19:03
POWERWOLF: a novembre il nuovo singolo
08/12/2018 - 18:23
POWERWOLF: ecco il video di ''Stossgebet'' con le registrazioni dal tour
23/10/2018 - 17:39
POWERWOLF: presentato il video di ''The Sacrament Of Sin''
07/09/2018 - 15:55
POWERWOLF: guarda il video di Killers With The Cross
26/07/2018 - 10:53
METALLIZED: ascolta su Spotify Reverend Bizarre, Powerwolf e molti altri!
22/07/2018 - 18:34
ELUVEITIE: ascolta la cover di 'Ira Sancti (When The Saints Are Going Wild)' dei Powerwolf
13/07/2018 - 17:19
SALTATIO MORTIS: online la cover dei Powerwolf presente sul loro nuovo album
12/07/2018 - 16:40
POWERWOLF: ecco il lyric video di ''Incense & Iron''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
08/01/2020 - 20:28
POLARIS: guarda il video di ''Hypermania''
08/01/2020 - 20:13
LAPSUS DEI: entrano nel roster di Sliptrick Records
08/01/2020 - 20:08
BLOOD EAGLE: disponibile la clip di ''Wall of Hate''
08/01/2020 - 19:52
KROSIS: il lyric video di “Battles are Won Within”
08/01/2020 - 19:37
TSUNAMI EDIZIONI: in arrivo la biografia di Bon Scott degli AC/DC
08/01/2020 - 19:28
INFIRMUM: a febbraio l'esordio, ecco il singolo
08/01/2020 - 19:19
SOUL DRAGGER: ecco il video di ''Rise'' dall'album d'esordio in arrivo
08/01/2020 - 19:11
BIG BRAVE: in Italia a maggio per una data
08/01/2020 - 19:05
BENEDICTION: ricoverato d'urgenza Dave Ingram
08/01/2020 - 17:01
BENEATH MY SINS: rivelate copertina e tracklist di ''I Deicide''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     