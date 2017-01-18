POWERWOLF: rinnovato l’accordo con Napalm Records

|
I Powerwolf hanno firmato un nuovo accordo con la loro attuale etichetta Napalm Records, consolidando così i rapporti iniziati con la pubblicazione nel 2013 di Preachers of the Night.
Il commento dell’amministratore delegato della Napalm Markus Riedler: "We already achieved so much with POWERWOLF, it's excellent that we can continue our good and trustful cooperation with the band. They have everything to grow further and eventually be accepted to the Hall Of Fame of metal."
Attendiamo futuri aggiornamenti su prossime pubblicazioni.