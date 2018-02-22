LOATHE: svelato il video di ''Two Way Mirror'' dal disco in arrivo a febbraio

|
I britannici Loathe daranno alle stampe il loro nuovo e secondo album I Let in and it Took Everything il 7 febbraio via SharpTone Records. In vista della pubblicazione, la band ha recentemente svelato la clip dell'estratto Two Way Mirrors, brano che è stato descritto con le seguenti parole:
"It was our intention throughout the creative process to push the Loathe lore into different territories, some previously explored and some almost brand new for the band. With that mindset we birthed Two-Way Mirror - one of the many faces throughout 'I Let It In And It Took Everything".