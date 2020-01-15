KHYMERA: previsto per marzo il nuovo disco

|
I melodic heavy metallers Khymera hanno annunciato per il 6 marzo la pubblicazione, tramite Frontiers Music srl, del loro nuovo album Master Of Illusions. Di seguito potete vedere il lyric video di Walk Away insieme alla tracklist ed alla line-up.
Dennis Ward - Basso e Voce
Michael Klein - Chitarra
Eric Ragno - Tastiera
Pete Newdeck - Batteria
Tracklist:
01. Walk Away
02. The First Time
03. Master Of Illusions
04. The Sun Goes Down
05. Paradise
06. The Rhythm Of My Life
07. Follow The Sun
08. Father To Son
09. After All This Time
10. Victim Of Your Love
11. Let It Happen