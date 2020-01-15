      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Master Of Illusions - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

17/01/20
VICTORIUS
Space Ninjas From Hell

17/01/20
RAWFOIL
Tales from the Four Towers

17/01/20
ONIROMANTIC
Chaos Frames

17/01/20
BRITISH LION
The Burning

17/01/20
SVARTTJERN
Shame Is Just A Word

17/01/20
SONS OF APOLLO
MMXX

17/01/20
BONDED
Rest in Violence

17/01/20
BLEED THE SKY
This Way Lies Madness

17/01/20
ANTI-FLAG
20/20 Vision

17/01/20
UNCOMMON EVOLUTION
Algid

CONCERTI

17/01/20
CANNABIS CORPSE + WITHERED
FREAKOUT CLUB - BOLOGNA

17/01/20
MELECHESH + W.E.B + SELVANS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

18/01/20
BRVMAK
CIRCOLO CULTURALE HAPPY DAYS - NAPOLI

18/01/20
CANNABIS CORPSE + WITHERED
PIPPO STAGE - BOLZANO

18/01/20
CANDLEMASS
Slaughter Club - Paderno Dugnano (MI)

18/01/20
MELECHESH + W.E.B + SELVANS
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

18/01/20
SCALA MERCALLI + GUESTS
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

18/01/20
NUCLEAR ABOMINATIONS FEST
POSTWAR CINEMA CLUB - PARMA

18/01/20
SLABBER + BLACK THUNDER
VALHALLA PUB - BORGO TICINO (NO)

23/01/20
TEMPERANCE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
KHYMERA: previsto per marzo il nuovo disco
15/01/2020 - 21:17 (35 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
15/01/2020 - 21:17
KHYMERA: previsto per marzo il nuovo disco
ULTIME NOTIZIE
15/01/2020 - 21:09
EDGE OF PARADISE: ascolta la versione acustica di ''In A Dream''
15/01/2020 - 21:03
DEAF RAT: di supporto agli H.E.A.T. durante il prossimo tour europeo
15/01/2020 - 20:45
IRON REAGAN: licenziato il bassista Robert Skotis
15/01/2020 - 20:38
VIVALDI METAL PROJECT: Mike Portnoy sarà ospite sul nuovo album
15/01/2020 - 20:08
CRIPPLE BASTARDS: il 22 febbraio dal vivo all'MK Live Club di Carpi
15/01/2020 - 19:47
DIABULUS IN MUSICA: a febbraio il nuovo album
15/01/2020 - 19:46
WE CAME AS ROMANS: online la clip di ''From the First Note''
15/01/2020 - 19:39
EREGION: guarda il live video di ''Balder's Bane''
15/01/2020 - 19:36
FORGOTTEN TOMB: il nuovo album è pronto
15/01/2020 - 19:34
CRUACHAN: si separano dal bassista
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     