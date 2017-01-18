POWERWOLF: a giugno un doppio album

|
I Powerwolf hanno annunciato, tramite la propria pagina Facebook, che il prossimo 5 giugno uscirà tramite Napalm Records il loro nuovo doppio album Best Of The Blessed. Il primo disco contiene le hit più famose della band, alcune anche ri-registrate, mentre il secondo CD sarà un live registrato durante il Wolfsnächte tour 2018 che si intitolerà The Live Sacrament.
Tracklist:
CD 1
01. We Drink Your Blood (New Version 2020)
02. Army of the Night
03. Demons Are a Girl‘s Best Friend
04. Werewolves of Armenia (New Version 2020)
05. Saturday Satan (New Version 2020)
06. Amen & Attack
07. Where the Wild Wolves Have Gone
08. Resurrection by Erection (New Version 2020)
09. Sanctified with Dynamite (New Version 2020)
10. Kreuzfeuer
11. Armata Strigoi
12. Kiss of the Cobra King (New Version 2019)
13. Killers with the Cross
14. Sacred & Wild
15. In Blood We Trust (New Version 2020)
16. Let There Be Night
CD 2
01. Fire & Forgive
02. Incense & Iron
03. Amen & Attack
04. Demons Are a Girls Best Friend
05. Killers with the cross
06. Armata Strigoi
07. Blessed & possessed
08. Where the wild wolves have gone
09. Resurrection by erection
10. Stossgebet
11. All we need is blood
12. We drink your blood
13. Werewolves of Armenia
14. Lupus dei