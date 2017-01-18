      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Best Of The Blessed - Album Cover
Clicca per ingrandire
The Live Sacrament - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

17/01/20
VICTORIUS
Space Ninjas From Hell

17/01/20
RAWFOIL
Tales from the Four Towers

17/01/20
ONIROMANTIC
Chaos Frames

17/01/20
BRITISH LION
The Burning

17/01/20
SVARTTJERN
Shame Is Just A Word

17/01/20
SONS OF APOLLO
MMXX

17/01/20
BONDED
Rest in Violence

17/01/20
BLEED THE SKY
This Way Lies Madness

17/01/20
ANTI-FLAG
20/20 Vision

17/01/20
UNCOMMON EVOLUTION
Algid

CONCERTI

17/01/20
CANNABIS CORPSE + WITHERED
FREAKOUT CLUB - BOLOGNA

17/01/20
MELECHESH + W.E.B + SELVANS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

18/01/20
BRVMAK
CIRCOLO CULTURALE HAPPY DAYS - NAPOLI

18/01/20
CANNABIS CORPSE + WITHERED
PIPPO STAGE - BOLZANO

18/01/20
CANDLEMASS
Slaughter Club - Paderno Dugnano (MI)

18/01/20
MELECHESH + W.E.B + SELVANS
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

18/01/20
SCALA MERCALLI + GUESTS
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

18/01/20
NUCLEAR ABOMINATIONS FEST
POSTWAR CINEMA CLUB - PARMA

18/01/20
SLABBER + BLACK THUNDER
VALHALLA PUB - BORGO TICINO (NO)

23/01/20
TEMPERANCE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
POWERWOLF: a giugno un doppio album
17/01/2020 - 11:15 (80 letture)

RECENSIONI
70
76
73
77
68
ARTICOLI
10/11/2018
Live Report
POWERWOLF + AMARANTHE + KISSIN` DYNAMITE
Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI), 07/10/2018
22/01/2017
Live Report
EPICA + POWERWOLF + BEYOND THE BLACK
Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI) - 18/01/2017
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
17/01/2020 - 11:15
POWERWOLF: a giugno un doppio album
08/01/2020 - 19:46
POWERWOLF: rinnovato l’accordo con Napalm Records
01/11/2019 - 13:36
POWERWOLF: disponibile il singolo ''Kiss Of The Cobra King''
10/10/2019 - 19:03
POWERWOLF: a novembre il nuovo singolo
08/12/2018 - 18:23
POWERWOLF: ecco il video di ''Stossgebet'' con le registrazioni dal tour
23/10/2018 - 17:39
POWERWOLF: presentato il video di ''The Sacrament Of Sin''
07/09/2018 - 15:55
POWERWOLF: guarda il video di Killers With The Cross
26/07/2018 - 10:53
METALLIZED: ascolta su Spotify Reverend Bizarre, Powerwolf e molti altri!
22/07/2018 - 18:34
ELUVEITIE: ascolta la cover di 'Ira Sancti (When The Saints Are Going Wild)' dei Powerwolf
13/07/2018 - 17:19
SALTATIO MORTIS: online la cover dei Powerwolf presente sul loro nuovo album
ULTIME NOTIZIE
17/01/2020 - 19:35
I-DAYS: i Rival Sons si esibiranno il 13 giugno con Aerosmith e Incubus
17/01/2020 - 19:29
THERAPY?: il 6 marzo uscirà ''Greatest Hits'', ecco i dettagli
17/01/2020 - 19:12
DEADRISEN: presentato un nuovo brano
17/01/2020 - 19:08
WE SELL THE DEAD: online il video di ''Carved In Stone''
17/01/2020 - 19:01
ANNIHILATOR: online il lyric video di ''Dressed Up for Evil''
17/01/2020 - 18:55
...AND YOU WILL KNOW US BY THE TRAIL OF DEAD: ecco la clip di ''Something Like This''
17/01/2020 - 18:48
ALLEN/OLZON: rivelati i dettagli del nuovo disco
17/01/2020 - 11:51
KREATOR: ''Violent Revolution'' dal nuovo live DVD
17/01/2020 - 11:34
HARDLINE: a febbraio il nuovo live album
17/01/2020 - 11:26
SONS OF A WANTED MAN: ascolta ''Absent'' dal prossimo disco
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     