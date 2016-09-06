HARDLINE: a febbraio il nuovo live album

|
La rock band Hardline ha annunciato per il 14 febbraio la pubblicazione, tramite Frontiers Music srl, del loro nuovo live album/DVD Life Live. Di seguito, oltre ai dettagli del disco, registrato durante la performance al Frontiers Rock Festival 2019, potete vedere il live video di Hot Cherie.
Tracklist:
01. Place To Call Home
02. Takin’ Me Down
03. Dr. Love
04. Where Will We Go From Here
05. Page Of Your Life
06. Life’s A Bitch
07. In The Hands Of Time
08. Take You Home
09. Everything
10. Hot Cherie
11. Fever Dreams
12. Rhythm From A Red Car