DISCHI IN USCITA

21/01/20
NECROPSY
Xiatus (EP)

24/01/20
CUERO
Tiempo Despues - Reissue

24/01/20
DEFILED
Infinite Regression

24/01/20
MARCO HIETALA
Pyre Of The Black Heart

24/01/20
PYOGENESIS
A Silent Soul Screams Loud

24/01/20
ERELEY
Diablerie

24/01/20
AETHYRICK
Gnosis

24/01/20
LAST FRONTIER
Aether (Equivalent Exchange)

24/01/20
MIDNIGHT
Rebirth by Blasphemy

24/01/20
FORLORN CITADEL
Ashen Dirge Of Kingslain

CONCERTI

23/01/20
TEMPERANCE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

24/01/20
SUNN O)))
ORION - CIAMPINO (ROMA)

24/01/20
TEMPERANCE
ASTRO CLUB - FONTANAFREDDA (PN)

24/01/20
FACCIAMO VALERE IL METALLO ITALIANO (day 1)
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

25/01/20
METAL CONQUEST FESTIVAL
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

25/01/20
BRVMAK
ALIBI - PALERMO

25/01/20
SUNN O)))
TPO - BOLOGNA

25/01/20
SHARKS IN YOUR MOUTH
LE SCUDERIE - SPILAMBERTO (MO)

25/01/20
FACCIAMO VALERE IL METALLO ITALIANO (day 2)
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

25/01/20
MACADERIAL + GUESTS
DEDOLOR MUSIC HEADQUARTER - ROVELLASCA (CO)
WALKING RUMOR: online il singolo ''Rest in Defeat'' dal debutto ''Symbiosis''
19/01/2020 - 12:09 (26 letture)

ULTIME NOTIZIE
19/01/2020 - 13:26
AREZZO BLACK METAL FEST: il 25 gennaio con Schwarz Pest e altri
19/01/2020 - 13:17
LACASTA: ecco il singolo ''Vultures'' dall'album ''Æternvm'' in uscita a febbraio
19/01/2020 - 13:08
THE RED COIL: sabato prossimo live a Novara
19/01/2020 - 13:01
MACADERIAL: dal vivo il 25 gennaio in provincia di Como
19/01/2020 - 12:51
TORCHIA: firmato accordo con Rockshots Records, album a marzo
19/01/2020 - 12:26
WAYWARD DAWN: ''Heaven of Lies'' uscirà ad aprile
19/01/2020 - 12:18
CROWDEAD: live l'8 febbraio a Cremona coi Wall Of Palemhor
19/01/2020 - 12:02
VIOLENT HAMMER: ascolta un brano dall'album d'esordio
19/01/2020 - 11:53
TESTAMENT: ecco la data di uscita del prossimo album
18/01/2020 - 12:13
MARKO HIETALA: disponibile il singolo ''The Voice of My Father''
 
