WALKING RUMOR: online il singolo ''Rest in Defeat'' dal debutto ''Symbiosis''

Il gruppo nu-metal Walking Rumor presenta in streaming il singolo Rest in Defeat, riportato in basso insieme al suo video.
La band danese farà uscire l'album di debutto Symbiosis il 10 aprile. Il disco è stato prodotto da Claudio Andersen presso i LAK Studios, con missaggio e masterizzazione seguiti da Chris Kreutzfeldt.
Tracklist:
1. Do or Die
2. Breaking Point
3. Expectations
4. Turn the Tides
5. Wasted Years
6. Leave Nothing Behind
7. Let Them Talk
8. Watch It Fall
9. Rest In Defeat
10. Feed the Fire
11. My Illusion
12. Burned Up and Blessed