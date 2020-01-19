WVRM: ad aprile il nuovo album

|
La grind band Wvrm ha annunciato per il 3 aprile prossimo la pubblicazione, tramite Prosthetic Records, del loro nuovo album Colony Collapse. Di seguito potete ascoltare My Fucking Dixie (The New South).
Tracklist:
01. Walled Slum City
02. War Promise//Secessionville
03. Shining Path
04. Anti-Democracy//Locust Breath
05. Black Flags Toward Sodom (Me Ne Frego)
06. Tank Reaper
07. Hands That Bear The Hive
08. Thorn Palace
09. My Fucking Dixie (The New South) 02:35
10. Years Of Lead
11. Violet Nuclear
12. Furious Movement//The Burning Tower
13. Colony Collapse
14. Angel Of Assassination