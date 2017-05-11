IN THIS MOMENT: pubblicheranno ''Mother'' a marzo, online un video

|
Mother, il nuovo e settimo album degli In This Moment, sarà disponibile a partire dal 27 marzo con pubblicazione a cura di Roadrunner/Atlantic.
Oltre alla copertina e alla tracklist, la band presenta oggi il video dell'estratto The In-Between, riportato in basso.
Tracklist:
1. The Beginning — Interlude
2. Fly Like An Eagle
3. The Red Crusade — Interlude
4. The In-Between
5. Legacy
6. We Will Rock You (Feat. Maria Brink, Lzzy Hale, and Taylor Momsen)
7. Mother
8. As Above So Below
9. Born In Flames
10. God Is She
11. Holy Man
12. Hunting Grounds (Feat. Joe Cotella of Ded)
13. Lay Me Down
14. Into Dust