BRANT BJORK: ad aprile uscirà l'album omonimo, ascolta ''Jungle in the Sound''

|
Brant Bjork tornerà sul mercato il 10 aprile con il suo album omonimo, con uscita a cura di Heavy Psych Sounds Records.
Il disco solista, nel quale Bjork ha cantato e suonato tutti gli strumenti, è stato prodotto da Yosef Sanborn e masterizzato da John McBain. Oltre alla copertina e alla tracklist, è stato svelato il primo estratto Jungle in the Sound, ascoltabile in basso.
Tracklist:
01. Jungle In The Sound
02. Mary (You’re Such A Lady)
03. Jesus Was A Bluesman
04. Cleaning Out The Ashtray
05. Duke Of Dynamite
06. Shitkickin’ Now
07. Stardust & Diamond Eyes
08. Been So Long