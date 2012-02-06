      Privacy Policy
 
IN EVIDENZA
Album

Sons Of Apollo
MMXX
Demo

Ira Green
7
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

27/01/20
MARRASMIELI
Between Land And Sky

31/01/20
NATTVERD
Styggdom

31/01/20
RAVENWORD
Transcendence

31/01/20
THE RAGGED SAINTS
Sonic Playground Revisited

31/01/20
SERIOUS BLACK
Suite 226

31/01/20
SECRET ALLIANCE
Solar Warden

31/01/20
HOUNDS
Warrior of Sun

31/01/20
GARY MOORE
Live In London

31/01/20
MOON REVERIE
Moon Reverie

31/01/20
LORDI
Killection

CONCERTI

26/01/20
SUNN O)))
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

28/01/20
IMMINENCE + GUESTS
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

31/01/20
NOVERIA + METHODICA
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

01/02/20
METAL PUNK FEST
CSO PEDRO - PADOVA

01/02/20
INCITE
DEDOLOR MUSIC HEADQUARTER - ROVELLASCA (CO)

01/02/20
EXTREMA
CRAZY BULL - GENOVA

01/02/20
CORAM LETHE
1001 - COLLE VAL D'ELSA (SI)

01/02/20
HIDEOUS DIVINITY + GUESTS
EKIDNA - CARPI (MO)

02/02/20
GLORYHAMMER + NEKROGOBLIKON + WIND ROSE
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

06/02/20
THE DARKNESS + DZ DEATHRAYS
ALCATRAZ - MILANO
HOUNDS: svelata la tracklist di ''Warrior of Sun''
26/01/2020 - 11:12 (32 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
26/01/2020 - 11:12
HOUNDS: svelata la tracklist di ''Warrior of Sun''
18/01/2020 - 11:03
HOUNDS: svelata la data di uscita di ''Warrior of Sun''
12/01/2020 - 12:31
HOUNDS: diffusa la copertina di ''Warrior of Sun''
04/01/2020 - 21:17
HOUNDS: firmato accordo con Punishment 18 Records
06/02/2012 - 08:19
THE HOUNDS OF HASSELVANDER: ascolta 'Salem'
ULTIME NOTIZIE
26/01/2020 - 11:51
MELLOWTOY: i Devotion apriranno lo show del 29 febbraio a Seregno
26/01/2020 - 11:38
PRIMEVAL MASS: torna a febbraio con ''Nine Altars'', ecco un brano
26/01/2020 - 11:30
WHITE STONES: ecco il video del singolo ''Worms'' per il progetto di Martin Mendez (Opeth)
26/01/2020 - 11:26
SVART CROWN: online la clip di ''Blessed Be the Fools''
26/01/2020 - 11:17
METAL FOR EMERGENCY: data e location dell'edizione 2020
25/01/2020 - 20:05
CYNIC: è deceduto Sean Reinert
25/01/2020 - 17:25
SICARIUS: svelati i dettagli di ''God Of Dead Roots'', ecco un singolo
25/01/2020 - 17:21
NOVELISTS: ecco il video di ''Modern Slave'' dal nuovo disco
25/01/2020 - 17:16
BENEATH MY SINS: ecco il primo singolo dal loro nuovo album
25/01/2020 - 17:11
WEDNESDAY 13: pubblicano il video di ''Monster'' con Cristina Scabbia
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     