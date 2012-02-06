HOUNDS: svelata la tracklist di ''Warrior of Sun''

|
Gli heavy/power metaller italiani Hounds hanno recentemente firmato per Punishment 18 Records. L'etichetta pubblicherà il full-length di debutto intitolato Warrior of Sun il 31 gennaio.
Ecco di seguito la tracklist definitiva:
01. Madness and Rage
02. Warrior of Sun
03. Condemned to Hell
04. Beyond the Horizon
05. The Chronogate
06. City Hunter
07. The Light
08. Hero’s Fate
09. Unreal
A sinistra è riportata la copertina di Warrior of Sun e in basso il primo estratto Beyond the Horizon, diffuso settimane fa: