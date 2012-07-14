ABSU: annunciato lo scioglimento

|
Gli Absu hanno dichiarato il loro scioglimento dopo una carriera di trent'anni e sei album, di cui l'ultimo, Abzu, uscito nel 2011. In basso il comunicato del frontman Proscriptor McGovern:
"After meager deliberation and zero remorse, I have decided to dissolve ABSU after three decades of existence. Collectively and universally speaking, this decision is finite due to insoluble circumstances, which has led to this ultimate result. No amount of time, exertion, formula or fashion can alter my verdict".