      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La band
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

31/01/20
LORDI
Killection

31/01/20
CANIS DIRUS
Independence to the Beast

31/01/20
NATTVERD
Styggdom

31/01/20
GARY MOORE
Live In London

31/01/20
MOON REVERIE
Moon Reverie

31/01/20
RAVENWORD
Transcendence

31/01/20
SERIOUS BLACK
Suite 226

31/01/20
HOUNDS
Warrior of Sun

31/01/20
SECRET ALLIANCE
Solar Warden

31/01/20
MONOLITHE
Okta Khora

CONCERTI

31/01/20
NOVERIA + METHODICA
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

01/02/20
METAL PUNK FEST
CSO PEDRO - PADOVA

01/02/20
INCITE
DEDOLOR MUSIC HEADQUARTER - ROVELLASCA (CO)

01/02/20
EXTREMA
CRAZY BULL - GENOVA

01/02/20
CORAM LETHE
1001 - COLLE VAL D'ELSA (SI)

01/02/20
HIDEOUS DIVINITY + GUESTS
EKIDNA - CARPI (MO)

02/02/20
GLORYHAMMER + NEKROGOBLIKON + WIND ROSE
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

06/02/20
THE DARKNESS + DZ DEATHRAYS
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

06/02/20
EXTREMA + DEVIL CRUSADE + DISBOSKATOR
FREAKOUT CLUB - BOLOGNA

07/02/20
ABBATH + 1349 + VLTIMAS
CAMPUS INDUSTRY MUSIC - PARMA
BORN OF OSIRIS: iniziate le registrazioni del nuovo disco
28/01/2020 - 21:08 (32 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
28/01/2020 - 21:08
BORN OF OSIRIS: iniziate le registrazioni del nuovo disco
27/11/2019 - 20:17
BORN OF OSIRIS: il 19 marzo suoneranno a Milano con Oceans Ate Alaska e Volumes
21/12/2018 - 19:26
BORN OF OSIRIS: disponibile in streaming un nuovo brano
17/11/2018 - 11:56
BORN OF OSIRIS: i dettagli del nuovo album e un singolo
17/07/2018 - 10:54
BORN OF OSIRIS: online il singolo ''Silence The Echo''
05/12/2017 - 09:48
BORN OF OSIRIS: iniziati i lavori di registrazione
25/01/2017 - 15:29
BORN OF OSIRIS: disponibile un nuovo video
12/01/2017 - 15:02
BORN OF OSIRIS: ascolta ''Glorious Day'' dal nuovo album
18/06/2016 - 19:42
JASON RICHARDSON: un nuovo brano per l'ex-Born Of Osiris
25/05/2016 - 19:27
BORN OF OSIRIS: una data in Italia a settembre
ULTIME NOTIZIE
28/01/2020 - 21:13
FIREWIND: la band è in studio per il prossimo album
28/01/2020 - 19:34
MALESTANTE: dal vivo il 15 febbraio a Milano
28/01/2020 - 19:25
ANTHROPOPHAGOUS: firmato accordo con Blood Harvest Records, a marzo l'esordio
28/01/2020 - 19:05
ABSU: annunciato lo scioglimento
28/01/2020 - 18:59
DARKTHRONE: al lavoro sul prossimo album
28/01/2020 - 18:55
DECEMBRE NOIR: iniziati i lavori al quarto album
28/01/2020 - 18:50
DECAPITATED: Ken Bedene degli Aborted alla batteria per il tour europeo
28/01/2020 - 18:41
HYBORIAN: il video di “Expanse”
28/01/2020 - 08:31
KARG: ascolta la nuova ''Stoperkenotaphe''
28/01/2020 - 08:24
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY: è deceduto Reed Mullin
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     