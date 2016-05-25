BORN OF OSIRIS: iniziate le registrazioni del nuovo disco

31/01/20
LORDI
Killection
31/01/20
CANIS DIRUS
Independence to the Beast
31/01/20
NATTVERD
Styggdom
31/01/20
GARY MOORE
Live In London
31/01/20
MOON REVERIE
Moon Reverie
31/01/20
RAVENWORD
Transcendence
31/01/20
SERIOUS BLACK
Suite 226
31/01/20
HOUNDS
Warrior of Sun
31/01/20
SECRET ALLIANCE
Solar Warden
31/01/20
MONOLITHE
Okta Khora
31/01/20
NOVERIA + METHODICA
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA
01/02/20
METAL PUNK FEST
CSO PEDRO - PADOVA
01/02/20
INCITE
DEDOLOR MUSIC HEADQUARTER - ROVELLASCA (CO)
01/02/20
EXTREMA
CRAZY BULL - GENOVA
01/02/20
CORAM LETHE
1001 - COLLE VAL D'ELSA (SI)
01/02/20
HIDEOUS DIVINITY + GUESTS
EKIDNA - CARPI (MO)
02/02/20
GLORYHAMMER + NEKROGOBLIKON + WIND ROSE
ALCATRAZ - MILANO
06/02/20
THE DARKNESS + DZ DEATHRAYS
ALCATRAZ - MILANO
06/02/20
EXTREMA + DEVIL CRUSADE + DISBOSKATOR
FREAKOUT CLUB - BOLOGNA
07/02/20
ABBATH + 1349 + VLTIMAS
CAMPUS INDUSTRY MUSIC - PARMA
Born of Osiris album update - while anything is still subject to change, vocals and keys are complete. Guitars are 90% complete. This week we’re in Dallas tracking bass guitar and drums. I’d imagine by the weekend that tracking will be complete. Then we’re on to mixing. pic.twitter.com/tX9uE8zzxN— Lee Patrick Mckinney (@LeeOsiris) January 28, 2020
