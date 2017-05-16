ACHERONTAS: ad aprile il nuovo album

|
Il canale Youtube dell'Agonia Records ha diffuso un trailer ufficiale per presentare Psychic Death - The Shattering Of Perceptions, il nuovo album che i blackster Acherontas pubblicheranno il 30 aprile.
A lato è possibile vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Paradigms of Nyx
2. Κiss the Blood
3. The Brazen Experimentalist
4. Psychic Death "The Shattering of Perceptions"
5. Coiled Splendor
6. The Offering of Hemlock
7. Sermons of the Psyche
8. Μαγεια των καθρεφτων (Magick of Mirrors).