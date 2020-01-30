IRIST: previsto per marzo il nuovo album

|
Gli heavy metallers Irist hanno annunciato per il 27 marzo la pubblicazione, tramite Nuclear Blast Records, la pubblicazione del loro album di debutto Order Of The Mind. Di seguito potete vedere il video di Burning Sage oltre alla composizione della band.
Rodrigo Carvalho (voce)
Adam Mitchell (chitarra/voce)
Pablo Davila (chitarra)
Bruno Segovia (basso)
Jason Belisha (batteria)
Tracklist:
1. Eons
2. Burning Sage
3. Severed
4. Creation
5. Dead Prayers
6. Insurrection
7. Order Of The Mind
8. Harvester
9. The Well
10. Nerve