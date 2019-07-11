AD INFINITUM: ad aprile l'album di debutto

|
Gli Ad Infinitum hanno annunciato per il 3 aprile la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records, del loro album di debutto Chapter I: Monarchy. Di seguito potete vedere il video di Marching On Versailles.
Tracklist:
01. Infected Monarchy
02. Marching on Versailles
03. Maleficient
04. See You in Hell
05. I Am the Storm
06. Fire and Ice
07. Live Before You Die
08. Revenge
09. Demons
10. Tell Me Why
11. See you in Hell (Acoustic)
12. Tell Me Why (Acoustic)
13. Marching on Versailles (Instrumental)
14. See you in Hell (Instrumental)
15. This Is Halloween