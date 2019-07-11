      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Chapter I: Monarchy - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

31/01/20
LORDI
Killection

31/01/20
THE RAGGED SAINTS
Sonic Playground Revisited

31/01/20
MOON REVERIE
Moon Reverie

31/01/20
RAVENWORD
Transcendence

31/01/20
SERIOUS BLACK
Suite 226

31/01/20
HOUNDS
Warrior of Sun

31/01/20
SECRET ALLIANCE
Solar Warden

31/01/20
GARY MOORE
Live In London

31/01/20
NATTVERD
Styggdom

31/01/20
DEATHWHITE
Grave Image

CONCERTI

31/01/20
NOVERIA + METHODICA
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

01/02/20
METAL PUNK FEST
CSO PEDRO - PADOVA

01/02/20
INCITE
DEDOLOR MUSIC HEADQUARTER - ROVELLASCA (CO)

01/02/20
EXTREMA
CRAZY BULL - GENOVA

01/02/20
CORAM LETHE
1001 - COLLE VAL D'ELSA (SI)

01/02/20
HIDEOUS DIVINITY + GUESTS
EKIDNA - CARPI (MO)

02/02/20
GLORYHAMMER + NEKROGOBLIKON + WIND ROSE
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

06/02/20
THE DARKNESS + DZ DEATHRAYS
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

06/02/20
EXTREMA + DEVIL CRUSADE + DISBOSKATOR
FREAKOUT CLUB - BOLOGNA

06/02/20
CLAUDIO SIMONETTI`S GOBLIN
CIRCUS CLUB - SCANDICCI (FI)
AD INFINITUM: ad aprile l'album di debutto
31/01/2020 - 21:22 (26 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
31/01/2020 - 21:22
AD INFINITUM: ad aprile l'album di debutto
02/11/2019 - 10:09
AD INFINITUM: online l'audio di ''This Is Halloween''
11/07/2019 - 22:19
AD INFINITUM: firmano con la Napalm Records, l'anno prossimo l'album di debutto
ULTIME NOTIZIE
31/01/2020 - 21:37
WOLFPAKK: ecco il video di ''One Day''
31/01/2020 - 21:30
HALLAS: firmano con la Napalm Records, in primavera il nuovo album
31/01/2020 - 18:17
LUPPOLO IN ROCK: dentro Moonsorrow, Novembre e Atlas Pain
31/01/2020 - 16:14
1914: due date in Italia ad aprile
31/01/2020 - 16:07
TESTAMENT: ascolta la nuova ''Night of the Witch''
31/01/2020 - 10:38
PRETTY MAIDS: annunciato un nuovo live album/DVD
31/01/2020 - 10:23
VOLTURIAN: nuova band con membri dei Frozen Crown e Sleeping Romance
31/01/2020 - 10:17
DEATHWHITE: disponibile lo streaming integrale del nuovo disco
31/01/2020 - 10:12
H.E.A.T: guarda il video di ''Dangerous Ground''
31/01/2020 - 10:03
DYNAZTY: annunciato per il prossimo aprile un nuovo album
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     