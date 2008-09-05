BLUE OYSTER CULT: a marzo un nuovo live album e la riedizione di ''Heaven Forbid''

01/02/2020 - 09:36 (159 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Federico "Vandroy" Landini 4 Heaven forbid lo cerco da una vita. Finalmente sarà mio. 3 Heaven forbid è fine anni 90 2 @Fly 74 Cavoli, hai perfettamente ragione, grazie per la nota. Sistemo immediatamente. Perdona la topica ahah 1 Mah, non è in scaletta sul live album questa true confessions.