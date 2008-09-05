      Privacy Policy
 
40th Anniversary, Agents Of Fortune, Live 2016 - Live Album Cover
BLUE OYSTER CULT: a marzo un nuovo live album e la riedizione di ''Heaven Forbid''
01/02/2020 - 09:36

Rob Fleming
Sabato 1 Febbraio 2020, 18.14.44
4
Heaven forbid lo cerco da una vita. Finalmente sarà mio.
Mic
Sabato 1 Febbraio 2020, 17.45.39
3
Heaven forbid è fine anni 90
Vandroy
Sabato 1 Febbraio 2020, 17.21.10
2
@Fly 74 Cavoli, hai perfettamente ragione, grazie per la nota. Sistemo immediatamente. Perdona la topica ahah
Fly 74
Sabato 1 Febbraio 2020, 12.37.50
1
Mah, non è in scaletta sul live album questa true confessions.
