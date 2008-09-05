BLUE OYSTER CULT: a marzo un nuovo live album e la riedizione di ''Heaven Forbid''

|
I Blue Oyster Cult hanno annunciato per il 6 marzo la pubblicazione, tramite Frontiers Music srl del live album 40th Anniversary - Agents Of Fortune - Live 2016, di cui potete vedere il video di True Confessions. Nello stesso giorno uscirà la riedizione del loro album del 1998 Heaven Forbid.
Tracklist 40th Anniversary - Agents Of Fortune - Live 2016:
CD
01. This Ain't The Summer Of Love
02. True Confessions
03. (Don't Fear) The Reaper
04. E.T.I. (Extra Terrestrial Intelligence)
05. The Revenge Of Vera Gemini
06. Sinful Love
07. Tattoo Vampire
08. Morning Final
09. Tenderloin
10. Debbie Denise
DVD / BR
01. True Confessions
02. (Don't Fear) The Reaper
03. E.T.I. (Extra Terrestrial Intelligence)
04. The Revenge Of Vera Gemini
05. Sinful Love
06. Tattoo Vampire
07. Morning Final
08. Tenderloin
09. Debbie Denise
+
* This Ain't The Summer of Love (Audio only / Blu Ray only)
* Band interview
* Behind The Scenes TV Spot
* BOC My Story TV Spot
* Live On Audience Music TV Spot
Tracklist Heaven Forbid:
01. See You In Black
02. Harvest Moon
03. Power Underneath Dispair
04. X-Ray Eyes
05. Hammer Back
06. Damaged
07. Cold Gray Light Of Dawn
08. Real World
09. Live For Me
10. Still Burnin'
11. In Thee (live at Millbrook)