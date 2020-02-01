EPICA: completata la pre-produzione del nuovo album

02/02/20
ATHLANTIS
02.02.2020
04/02/20
KVELERTAK
Splid
05/02/20
NIGHTFEAR
Apocalypse
07/02/20
ASSASSIN
Bestia Immundis
07/02/20
SOUL DAGGER
Soul Dagger
07/02/20
KROSIS
A Memoir of Free Will
07/02/20
GOD DETHRONED
Illuminati
07/02/20
SUPERSUCKERS
Play That Rock -N- Roll
07/02/20
DELAIN
Apocalypse & Chill
07/02/20
SVART CROWN
The Wolves Among The Ashes
01/02/20
METAL PUNK FEST
CSO PEDRO - PADOVA
01/02/20
INCITE
DEDOLOR MUSIC HEADQUARTER - ROVELLASCA (CO)
01/02/20
EXTREMA
CRAZY BULL - GENOVA
01/02/20
CORAM LETHE
1001 - COLLE VAL D'ELSA (SI)
01/02/20
HIDEOUS DIVINITY + GUESTS
EKIDNA - CARPI (MO)
02/02/20
GLORYHAMMER + NEKROGOBLIKON + WIND ROSE
ALCATRAZ - MILANO
06/02/20
THE DARKNESS + DZ DEATHRAYS
ALCATRAZ - MILANO
06/02/20
EXTREMA + DEVIL CRUSADE + DISBOSKATOR
FREAKOUT CLUB - BOLOGNA
06/02/20
CLAUDIO SIMONETTI`S GOBLIN
CIRCUS CLUB - SCANDICCI (FI)
07/02/20
ABBATH + 1349 + VLTIMAS
CAMPUS INDUSTRY MUSIC - PARMA
Don't mind me, I'm blending in with the furniture 🧡 Preproduction is a wrap. Let the recordings begin! 🤘🏻 @epicaofficial #newalbum #metal #epica8

A post shared by • S I M O N E S I M O N S • 🌍 (@simonesimons) on Feb 1, 2020 at 3:30am PST
Don‘t mind me, I‘m blending in with the furniture 🧡 Preproduction is a wrap. Let the recordings begin! 🤘🏻 @epicaofficial #newalbum #metal #epica8
A post shared by • S I M O N E S I M O N S • 🌍 (@simonesimons) on Feb 1, 2020 at 3:30am PST