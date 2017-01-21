THE UNITY: previsto per marzo il nuovo album

|
I The Unity hanno annunciato per il 13 marzo la pubblicazione, tramite Steamhammer, del loro nuovo album Pride. Di seguito potete vedere il video di We Don't Need Them Here.
Tracklist:
CD1
01. The New Pandora
02. Hands Of Time
03. Line And Sinker
04. We Don´t Need Them Here
05. Destination Unknown
06. Angel Of Dawn
07. Damn Nation
08. Wave Of Fear
09. Guess How I Hate This
10. Scenery Of Hate
11. Rusty Cadillac
12. You Don´t Walk Alone
CD2
01. The Storm (live)
02. The Willow Tree (live)
03. You Got Me Wrong (live)
04. Never Forget (live)
05. Nowhereland