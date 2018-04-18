MOTORJESUS: previsto per febbraio il live album ''Live Resurrection'', ascolta un primo brano

|
I rocker americani Motorjesus hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della Drakkar Entertainment, l'audio di Return Of The Demons. Il brano è presente sul nuovo live album della band, Live Resurrection, in uscita il 14 febbraio.
Tracklist:
01. Intro (Live)
02. Tales From The Wrecking Ball (Live)
03. Motor Discipline (Live)
04. King Collider (Live)
05. The Dead Army (Live)
06. Karate Interlude (Live)
07. Fist Of The Dragon (Live)
08. Fuel The Warmachine (Live)
09. Re-Ignite (Live)
10. King Of The Dead End Road (Live)
11. Back In The Action Car (Live)
12. Destroyer (Live)
13. The Damage (Live)
14. The Howling (Live)
15. Return Of The Demons (Live)
16. A New War (Live)
17. Motorjesus (Live)
18. Dirty Pounding Gasoline (Live)
19. Outro (Live)