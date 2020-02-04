SHAFT OF STEEL: a fine mese il nuovo disco ''Steel Heartbeat''

|
I melodic hard rockers britannici Shaft Of Steel hanno annunciato per il 28 febbraio prossimo la pubblicazione, tramite AOR Heaven, del loro nuovo album Steel Heartbeat. Di seguito potete ascoltare il brano Together As One Tonight.
Tracklist:
01. Touching You Every Day
02. I’ve Never Been Alone (With a Girl Like You Before)
03. All Because of You
04. Together as One Tonight
05. Vulnerable Man
06. Falling Through the Flames
07. Body and Mind
08. Lucky Girl
09. You See Smoke When I See Fire
10. Every Time I Look at You