      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Steel Heartbeat - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

05/02/20
NIGHTFEAR
Apocalypse

07/02/20
SYLOSIS
Cycle of Suffering

07/02/20
KANSEIL
Cant del Corlo

07/02/20
ASSASSIN
Bestia Immundis

07/02/20
SUPERSUCKERS
Play That Rock -N- Roll

07/02/20
LOATHE
I Let in and it Took Everything

07/02/20
GOD DETHRONED
Illuminati

07/02/20
DELAIN
Apocalypse & Chill

07/02/20
SOUL DRAGGER
Soul Dragger

07/02/20
SVART CROWN
The Wolves Among The Ashes

CONCERTI

06/02/20
THE DARKNESS + DZ DEATHRAYS
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

06/02/20
EXTREMA + DEVIL CRUSADE + DISBOSKATOR
FREAKOUT CLUB - BOLOGNA

06/02/20
CLAUDIO SIMONETTI`S GOBLIN
CIRCUS CLUB - SCANDICCI (FI)

07/02/20
ABBATH + 1349 + VLTIMAS + NUCLEAR
CAMPUS INDUSTRY MUSIC - PARMA

07/02/20
THE DARKNESS + DZ DEATHRAYS
VOX CLUB - NONANTOLA (MO)

07/02/20
POLAR
KUBA CLUB - BOLZANO

07/02/20
GLI ATROCI
VIPER THEATRE - FIRENZE

07/02/20
EXTREMA
CLUB24 - SERRAVALLE

08/02/20
POLAR
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

08/02/20
CLAUDIO SIMONETTI`S GOBLIN + DARK AGES + WATERSHAPE
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)
SHAFT OF STEEL: a fine mese il nuovo disco ''Steel Heartbeat''
04/02/2020 - 19:37 (30 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
04/02/2020 - 19:37
SHAFT OF STEEL: a fine mese il nuovo disco ''Steel Heartbeat''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
04/02/2020 - 20:56
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT: tre date con tutto ''All is Violent, All is Bright''
04/02/2020 - 20:51
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER: dettagli e titletrack del nuovo album
04/02/2020 - 20:22
BLACK PHANTOM: tracklist, data di uscita e release party di ''Zero Hour is Now''
04/02/2020 - 20:17
DARK PASSAGE: firmano per Rockshots Records, in arrivo il debutto
04/02/2020 - 20:09
ARCANA 13: live il 9 febbraio al Centrale di Erba
04/02/2020 - 20:05
TEMPLE OF VOID: ascolta ''Casket of Shame'' dal disco in uscita
04/02/2020 - 19:59
JUDAS PRIEST: iniziati i lavori al prossimo album
04/02/2020 - 19:52
DEATHLESS LEGACY: tornano a marzo con ''Saturnalia''
04/02/2020 - 19:43
EPICA: il nono album uscirà in estate
04/02/2020 - 19:44
JINJER: disponibile il live video di ''On The Top''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     