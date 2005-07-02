JUDAS PRIEST: iniziati i lavori al prossimo album

05/02/20
NIGHTFEAR
Apocalypse
07/02/20
SYLOSIS
Cycle of Suffering
07/02/20
KANSEIL
Cant del Corlo
07/02/20
ASSASSIN
Bestia Immundis
07/02/20
SUPERSUCKERS
Play That Rock -N- Roll
07/02/20
LOATHE
I Let in and it Took Everything
07/02/20
GOD DETHRONED
Illuminati
07/02/20
DELAIN
Apocalypse & Chill
07/02/20
SOUL DRAGGER
Soul Dragger
07/02/20
SVART CROWN
The Wolves Among The Ashes
06/02/20
THE DARKNESS + DZ DEATHRAYS
ALCATRAZ - MILANO
06/02/20
EXTREMA + DEVIL CRUSADE + DISBOSKATOR
FREAKOUT CLUB - BOLOGNA
06/02/20
CLAUDIO SIMONETTI`S GOBLIN
CIRCUS CLUB - SCANDICCI (FI)
07/02/20
ABBATH + 1349 + VLTIMAS + NUCLEAR
CAMPUS INDUSTRY MUSIC - PARMA
07/02/20
THE DARKNESS + DZ DEATHRAYS
VOX CLUB - NONANTOLA (MO)
07/02/20
POLAR
KUBA CLUB - BOLZANO
07/02/20
GLI ATROCI
VIPER THEATRE - FIRENZE
07/02/20
EXTREMA
CLUB24 - SERRAVALLE
08/02/20
POLAR
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA
08/02/20
CLAUDIO SIMONETTI`S GOBLIN + DARK AGES + WATERSHAPE
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)
Giving birth to new metal babies. #judaspriest writing sessions 2020 with grand master Tipton and the Mg RHRF DOTF #forgingthesteel pic.twitter.com/7nMHQiuBN5— Richie Faulkner (@RichieFaulkner) February 3, 2020
