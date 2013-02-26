THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER: dettagli e titletrack del nuovo album

|
Gli americani The Black Dahlia Murder hanno diffuso i dettagli di Verminous, il nuovo album in arrivo il prossimo 17 aprile via Metal Blade Records.
A lato è possibile vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Verminous
02. Godlessly
03. Removal of the Oaken Stake
04. Child of Night
05. Sunless Empire
06. The Leather Apron’s Scorn
07. How Very Dead
08. The Wereworm’s Feast
09. A Womb in Dark Chrysalis (Interlude)
10. Dawn of Rats
Inoltre è disponibile il lyric video della title track.