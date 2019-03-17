P.O.E: firmano con Revalve Records, ad aprile il debutto

|
La horror rock band P.O.E. (Philosophy Of Evil) ha annunciato la firma di un contratto con la Revalve Records per la pubblicazione del loro album di debutto, previsto per il 3 aprile, Of Humanity And Other Odd Things. Di seguito potete vedere il video di The City In The Sea.
Tracklist:
01. Prelude
02. Puppet Show
03. Horror Vacui
04. Love & Death
05. You’re my stream
06. In Loving Madness
07. Sehnsucht
08. Shipwreck
09. The City In The Sea
10. Schizophrenia
11. Ratz Everywhere!
12. Why Does The Rabbit Want To Kill Me?!
13. A Strange Case