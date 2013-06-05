HAVOK: tornano a maggio con ''V'', ecco i dettagli

|
Century Media Records comunica che l'1 maggio uscirà il nuovo album degli Havok intitolato V, successore di Conformicide. Il disco è stato registrato, missato e masterizzato da Mark Lewis (The Black Dahlia Murder, Cannibal Corpse), mentre l'artwork è a cura di Eliran Kantor.
Ecco la tracklist:
1. Post-Truth Era
2. Fear Campaign
3. Betrayed By Technology
4. Ritual Of The Mind
5. Interface With The Infinite
6. Dab Tsog
7. Phantom Force
8. Cosmetic Surgery
9. Panpsychism
10.Merchants Of Death
11. Don't Do It