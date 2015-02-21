TRICK OR TREAT: ''The Legend Of The XII Saints'' uscirà ad aprile per Scarlet Records

|
I Trick Or Treat hanno annunciato, tramite la propria pagina Facebook, che il loro nuovo album The Legend Of The XII Saints, uscirà il prossimo 24 aprile tramite l'etichetta Scarlet Records.
Il disco, secondo quanto dichiarato dalla band, sarà un concept album ispirato ai Cavalieri dello Zodiaco, la serie di anime e manga creata nel 1985 da Masami Kurumada.
Tracklist:
01. Ave Athena (intro)
02. ARIES Stardust Revolution
03. TAURUS Great Horn
04. GEMINI Another Dimension (featuring Beast in Black’s singer Yannis Papadopoulos)
05. CANCER Underworld Wave
06. LEO Lightning Plasma
07. VIRGO Tenbu Horin
08. LIBRA One Hundred Dragons Force
09. SCORPIO Scarlet Needle
10. SAGITTER Golden Arrow
11. CAPRICORN Excalibur
12. AQUARIUS Diamond Dust
13. PISCES Bloody Rose
14. Last Hour (The Redemption)
The Legend of the XII Saints è stato prodotto da Eddy Cavazza e dai Trick or Treat. La copertina è stata creata e realizzata dal cantante Alessandro Conti.