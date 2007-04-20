ENSIFERUM: concluse le registrazioni del prossimo album

|
Poche ore fa gli Ensiferum hanno comunicato di aver concluso le registrazioni del loro prossimo album, che entrerà a breve nella fase di missaggio. Ecco le parole del bassista e cantante Sami Hinkka:
"Just the raw tracks sound incredible and I personally think it's the best album Ensiferum has ever made. The way I see it, we managed to combine the best elements of the old school and the more recent elements of Ensiferum's music. I can't wait to hear the final mixes, and, most of all, to play these songs live!".