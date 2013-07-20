REVENGE (CAN): diffusi i dettagli del nuovo album

I canadesi Revenge
sono pronti a tornare sul mercato con il nuovo Strike.Smother.Dehumanize
, la cui pubblicazione è prevista per il prossimo 22 maggio via Season of Mist
.
A lato potete vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:1. Reaper Abyss (Real Rain) (03:03)
2. Reign Power (Above All Born) (03:00)
3. Oath Violator (03:43)
4. Salvation Smothered (Genocide of Flock) (05:03)
5. Human Animal (03:49)
6. Excommunication (01:58)
7. Lightning Mythos (04:43)
8. Self Segregation (System Torched) (04:15)
9. Death Hand (Strike Dehumanization) (01:54)
10. Apostasy Imposed (Takeover Mode) (05:22)
Ricordiamo che la band sarà headliner della nuova edizione dello Stige Fest
(qui
i dettagli).