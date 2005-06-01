NAGLFAR: rifirmano con la Century Media Records, a maggio il nuovo album

|
I blackster svedesi Naglfar hanno annunciato la firma di un nuovo contratto discografico con l'etichetta Century Media Records. Conseguente a ciò è la pubblicazione, prevista per l'8 maggio, del loro nuovo disco Cerecloth. L'album è stato registrato e mixato dal chitarrista stesso Marcus Norman presso i Wolf's Lair Studio e masterizzato da Dan Swanö presso gli Unisound Studio.
Tracklist:
01. Cerecloth
02. Horns
03. Like Poison for the Soul
04. Vortex of Negativity
05. Cry of the Serafim
06. The Dagger in Creation
07. A Sanguine Tide Unleashed
08. Necronaut
09. Last Breath of Yggdrasil