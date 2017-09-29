ALMANAC: ecco il live video di ''Self Blinded Eyes''

|
Gli Almanac hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della Nuclear Blast Records, il live video di Self Blinded Eyes. Il brano, registrato durante la data di Minsk del loro ultimo tour, è presente sul bonus DVD incluso con il loro nuovo album Rush Of Death, in uscita il 6 marzo prossimo. Di seguito trovate anche la tracklist completa di album e DVD.
Tracklist:
CD
01. Predator
02. Rush Of Death
03. Let The Show Begin
04. Soiled Existence
05. Bought And Sold
06. The Human Essence
07. Satisfied
08. Blink Of An Eye
09. Can’t Hold Me Back
10. Like A Machine
DVD
LIVE IN KOREA AT JEONJU ULTIMATE MUSIC FESTIVAL - August 3rd, 2019, Jeonju Stadium
01. Morituri Te Salutant
02. Prelude Of The Souls
03. Innocent
04. Hands Are Tied
05. Children Of The Sacred Path
06. Down
07. Empty Hollow
08. Hail To The King
09. Soundchaser
10. Self-Blinded Eyes
LIVE IN BELARUS/MINSK - March 16th, 2019, Club Republic
11. Innocent
12. Self-Blinded Eyes
13. Hands Are Tied
LIVE IN KOREA AT JUMF - August 4th, 2018, Jeonju Stadium
14. No More Shadows
LIVE IN RUSSIA/MOSCOW AT BIG GUN FESTIVAL - July 28th, 2019
15. Soundchaser