WITCHERY: a marzo le ristampe di tre album e un EP

A quasi vent'anni di distanza dalla prima pubblicazione, il 27 marzo Century Media Records farà uscire la ristampa di quattro lavori (tre album e un EP) della discografia dei Witchery: si tratta di Restless & Dead, Witchburner, Dead, Hot & Ready e Simphony for the Devil.
A lato sono riportate le copertine, mentre in basso è possibile leggere le tracklist:
Restless & Dead
Disco 1
1. The Reaper 02:20
2. Witchery 03:06
3. Midnight at the Graveyard 03:32
4. The Hangman 04:01
5. Awaiting the Exorcist 03:18
6. All Evil 03:21
7. House of Raining Blood 03:46
8. Into Purgatory 04:06
9. Born in the Night 05:11
10. Restless & Dead 03:04
11. Into the Catacombs (Satanic Slaughter cover) 01:38
12. Breath of the Serpent That Rules the Cold World (Satanic Slaughter cover) 03:34
Disco 2
1. Fast as a Shark (Accept cover) 04:34
2. I Wanna Be Somebody (W.A.S.P. cover) 03:14
3. Riding on the Wind (Judas Priest cover) 02:47
4. Neon Knights (Black Sabbath cover) 03:48
5. The Howling 03:22
6. The Executioner 03:16
7. Witchburner 04:11
8. Infernal Hails (Grinded Version) 02:23
9. Infernal Hails (Ungrinded Version) 02:19
Witchburner
1. Fast as a Shark (Accept cover) 04:34
2. I Wanna Be Somebody (W.A.S.P. cover) 03:14
3. Riding on the Wind (Judas Priest cover) 02:49
4. Neon Knights (Black Sabbath cover) 03:53
5. The Howling 03:24
6. The Executioner 03:16
7. Witchburner 04:11
8. Infernal Hails (Grinded Version) 02:23
9. Infernal Hails (Ungrinded Version) 02:19
Dead, Hot & Ready
1. Demonication 02:31
2. A Paler Shade of Death 03:11
3. The Guillotine 02:38
4. Resurrection 04:49
5. Full Moon 03:46
6. The Devil and the Damage Done 03:52
7. Dead, Hot and Ready 02:43
8. The Devil’s Triangle 02:36
9. Call of the Coven 03:47
10. On a Black Horse thru Hell… 03:40
Symphony For The Devil
1. The Storm 03:36
2. Unholy Wars 03:33
3. Inquisition 03:47
4. Omens 04:23
5. Bone Mill 02:43
6. None Buried Deeper… 04:02
7. Wicked 02:59
8. Called for by Death 04:58
9. Hearse of the Pharaohs 05:09
10. Shallow Grave 04:24
11. Enshrined 04:15
12. The One Within 03:12
Di seguito è inoltre ascoltabile la versione rimasterizzata del brano A Paler Shade of Death: