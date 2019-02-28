MOONLIGHT HAZE: ''Lunaris'' verrà pubblicato a maggio

|
Ad un anno di distanza dal disco di debutto De Rerum Natura, i Moonlight Haze tornano sul mercato con il secondo disco Lunaris, che verrà pubblicato il prossimo 22 maggio via Scarlet Records.
Il disco è stato mixato e registrato da Simone Mularoni e vedrà la partecipazione anche di Fabio Lethien Polo (Elvenking).
A lato è disponibile la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1) Till the End
2) The Rabbit of the Moon
3) Lunaris
4) Under Your Spell
5) Enigma
6) Wish Upon a Scar
7) The Dangerous Art of Overthinking
8) Without You
9) Of Birth and Death
10) Nameless City
11) Enigma (English version)
12) Japanese bonus track: The Rabbit of the Moon (Tsuki No Usagi)