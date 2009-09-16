EXTREME: il nuovo album è quasi pronto

|
I rocker Extreme, durante una recente intervista con l'emittente SiriusXM, hanno dichiarato che il disco di inediti è quasi pronto.
In basso le parole del chitarrista Nuno Bettencourt:
"It's done in a sense where it's done. As a matter of fact, Gary [Cherone, vocals] flies back in tomorrow, into L.A. He's doing a few touch-ups — some stuff that we did, a few fixes; stuff we changed, lyrics we changed in the songs. But that's it. He's doing the final touch-ups. All the guitars, bass, drums are done. Mixes are pretty much done.".
In merito alla pubblicazione, aggiunge:
"The release is really gonna depend on a label. The good thing about not releasing anything for a while is we're free and clear of, I think, anything that we had, which we're really excited about because I haven't been this excited about an album in a long, long time. It's probably one of the hungriest-sounding EXTREME albums I've ever done. It's heavy and it's full of fire. I would say that this is even probably Gary's best album he's done. This is his album, I would say."
Il disco, di cui non si conosce ancora il titolo, arriverà a dodici anni da Saudades De Rock.