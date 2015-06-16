MIKE TRAMP: ''Second Time Around'' uscirà a maggio

|
L'artista Mike Tramp farà il suo ritorno con l'album Second Time Around il primo maggio. Ecco di lato la copertina e in basso la tracklist:
01. All Of My Life
02. The Road
03. Anymore
04. Come On
05. Between Good And Bad
06. Lay Down Your Guns
07. Highway
08. No Tomorrow
09. Back To You
10. When She Cries
Tramp commenta così il disco in arrivo:
"I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve been asked. That if I could do it all over again, what would I change? It’s a tricky question and for an artist, sometimes an unfair one. Because when we looked back, hindsight is always 20/20 and we know it all, and familiar with the Monday morning quarterback scenario, where everyone knows where he should have thrown the ball or kicked it. What the hell did I know when I walked into the recording studio the first time in 1976 to record my first album? The answer is nothing, and I can honestly admit, it didn’t really change 10 years or 20 years later on. With every album I recorded or every tour I finished I always came home with so much more knowledge than when I started it, and always wished I’d known it all at the beginning.
I am proud of these songs. They are like my other albums and 100% representation of who Mike Tramp is. If aliens came down to earth and happened to pick up “Second Time Around” as the first Mike Tramp album they heard, I would be truly proud and confident that all of my DNA, would be in this album".
Second Time Around uscirà via Target Records ed è stato prodotto da Soren Andersen e dall'artista stesso. Ad occuparsi del missaggio è stato Peter Mannson, mentre Henrik West (Medley Studio) si è occupato della masterizzazione.