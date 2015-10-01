DEF LEPPARD: ad aprile il nuovo DVD ''London To Vegas''

|
I Def Leppard hanno annunciato per il 24 aprile la pubblicazione, tramite Eagle Rock Entertainment, il nuovo DVD London To Vegas, disponibile nei formati di 2Blu-ray+4CD, 2DVD+4CD, DVD/Blu-ray+2CD e in digitale. Questa uscita discografica contiene due concerti della band, Hysteria At The O2 e Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood. Di seguito potete vedere la clip di Rocket, brano tratto dal primo concerto citato sopra.
Tracklist:
Disc 1 – Hysteria At The O2 [DVD]
01. Women
02. Rocket
03. Animal
04. Love Bites
05. Pour Some Sugar On Me
06. Armageddon It
07. Gods of War
08. Don’t Shoot Shotgun
09. Run Riot
10. Hysteria
11. Excitable
12. Love And Affection
13. Wasted
14. When Love And Hate Collide
15. Let’s Get Rocked
16. Rock of Ages
17. Photograph
Disc 2 – Hits Vegas [DVD]
01. Die Hard The Hunter
02. Animal
03. Excitable
04. Foolin’
05. Too Late For Love
06. Billy’s Got A Gun
07. Slang
08. Promises
09. Paper Sun
10. Let It Go
11. Mirror, Mirror (Look Into My Eyes)
12. Bringin’ On The Heartbreak
13. Switch 625
14. Let Me Be The One
15. We Belong
16. Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad
17. Two Steps Behind
18. Now
19. Rocket
20. Let’s Get Rocked
21. Hysteria
22. Love Bites
23. Armageddon It
24. Pour Some Sugar On Me
25. Action
26. Let’s Go
27. Rock of Ages
28. Photograph
Disc 3 – Hysteria At The O2 [Audio CD]
01. Women
02. Rocket
03. Animal
04. Love Bites
05. Pour Some Sugar On Me
06. Armageddon It
07. Gods of War
08. Don’t Shoot Shotgun
09. Run Riot
10. Hysteria
11. Excitable
12. Love And Affection
Disc 4 – Hysteria At The O2 [Audio CD]
01. Wasted
02. When Love And Hate Collide
03. Let’s Get Rocked
04. Rock of Ages
05. Photograph
Disc 5 – Hits Vegas [Audio CD]
01. Die Hard The Hunter
02. Animal
03. Excitable
04. Foolin’
05. Too Late For Love
06. Billy’s Got A Gun
07. Slang
08. Promises
09. Paper Sun
10. Let It Go
11. Mirror, Mirror (Look Into My Eyes)
12. Bringin’ On The Heartbreak
13. Switch 625
Disc 6 – Hits Vegas [Audio CD]
01. Let Me Be The One
02. We Belong
03. Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad
04. Two Steps Behind
05. Now
06. Rocket
07. Let’s Get Rocked
08. Hysteria
09. Love Bites
10. Armageddon It
11. Pour Some Sugar On Me
12. Action
13. Let’s Go
14. Rock of Ages
15. Photograph