MYRATH: ''Live in Carthage'' uscirà ad aprile

Il 17 aprile l'etichetta earMUSIC
farà uscire Live in Carthage
, CD/DVD dei Myrath
. Il lavoro rappresenta il primo live album della carriera della formazione progressive metal tunisina e arriverà a un anno dal full-length Shehili
.
Ecco la tracklist:
Disco 1 (CD):1.Asl
2. Born to Survive
3. Storm of Lies
4. Dance
5. Wideshut
6. Merciless Times
7. Get Your Freedom Back
8. Endure the Silence
9. Nobody's Lives
10. Duat
11. The Unburnt
12. Sour Sigh
13. Tales of the Sands
14. Believer
15. No Holding Back
16. Beyond the Stars
Disco 2 (DVD)1. Asl
2. Born to Survive
3. Storm of Lies
4. Dance
5. Wideshut
6. Merciless Times
7. Get Your Freedom Back
8. Endure the Silence
9. Nobody's Lives
10. Duat
11. The Unburnt
12. Sour Sigh
13. Tales of the Sands
14. Believer
15. No Holding Back
16. Beyond the Stars
Ricordiamo che la band sarà in Italia per due show il 3 e il 4 marzo rispettivamente all'Alchemica
di Bologna e al Legend Club
di Milano (qui
i dettagli).