MYRATH: ''Live in Carthage'' uscirà ad aprile
29/02/2020 - 11:21 (104 letture)

Enomis
Sabato 29 Febbraio 2020, 16.39.26
5
Ho letto che - solo sulla versione CD - dovrebbe essere anche inclusa una versione di "Believer", registrata in studio come bonus track, che vanta la collaborazione alle tastiere di Don Airey dei Purple.
Enomis
Sabato 29 Febbraio 2020, 15.56.12
4
"Carthage delenda est"
Rob Fleming
Sabato 29 Febbraio 2020, 12.36.03
3
Come "Live in Carthage''?!? Ma non era stata distrutta?!? Allora cosa ci hanno insegnato a scuola?!? REVISIONISTI!
Tino
Sabato 29 Febbraio 2020, 11.40.18
2
Grandi peccato perché venivano in Italia ai primi marzo ma.meglio evitare finché non si calmano le acque
duke
Sabato 29 Febbraio 2020, 11.32.36
1
...fantastico....
