MYRATH: ''Live in Carthage'' uscirà ad aprile

29/02/2020 - 11:21 (104 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Anna Rosa "annie" Lupo 5 Ho letto che - solo sulla versione CD - dovrebbe essere anche inclusa una versione di "Believer", registrata in studio come bonus track, che vanta la collaborazione alle tastiere di Don Airey dei Purple. 4 "Carthage delenda est" 3 Come "Live in Carthage''?!? Ma non era stata distrutta?!? Allora cosa ci hanno insegnato a scuola?!? REVISIONISTI! 2 Grandi peccato perché venivano in Italia ai primi marzo ma.meglio evitare finché non si calmano le acque 1 ...fantastico....