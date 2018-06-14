RAZGATE: titolo e tracklist del prossimo album

|
Recentemente i thrasher toscani Razgate hanno confermato la loro collaborazione con Punishment 18 Records, etichetta che pubblicherà il loro nuovo capitolo discografico intitolato After The Storm... The Fire!. Di seguito è riportata la tracklist definitiva.
Il full-length è stato mixato e masterizzato da Stefano Morabito ai 16th Cellar Studio di Roma.
01. Lacrimosa Dies
02. Rising Death
03. Broken By Fire
04. After The Storm
05. Grinding Metal
06. Shredding Praise
07. Behind The Walls Of Terror
08. To The Rope!
09. Bloodshed & Deliverance
10. Crucify (The Master Deceiver)