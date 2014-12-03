      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

05/03/20
DISTORTED VISIONS
Born Dead

06/03/20
ALMANAC
Rush of Death

06/03/20
SEMBLANT
Oscura

06/03/20
MY DYING BRIDE
The Ghost of Orion

06/03/20
TRIBE OF PAZUZU
King Of All Demons

06/03/20
BORGNE
Y

06/03/20
HAREM SCAREM
Change The World

06/03/20
EARTH ROT
Black Tides Of Obscurity

06/03/20
THERAPY?
Greatest Hits (The Abbey Road Session)

06/03/20
ALLEN/OLZON
Worlds Apart

CONCERTI

03/03/20
MYRATH + ELEINE (SOPSESO)
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

04/03/20
MYRATH + ELEINE (SOSPESO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

06/03/20
ESOTERIC + NAGA + ECHO
TRAFFIC LIVE CLUB - ROMA

06/03/20
DISCHARGE (ANNULLATO)
LAST ONE TO DIE - CARAMAGNA PIEMONTE (CN)

07/03/20
RINGS OF SATURN + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

07/03/20
ESOTERIC + NAGA + ECHO (ANNULLATO)
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

07/03/20
EXTREMA + HELLCOWBOYS + ENEMYNSIDE
DEFRAG - ROMA

07/03/20
DISCHARGE (ANNULLATO)
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

07/03/20
STIGE + GUESTS
MOCAMBO CLUB - SANTERAMO IN COLLE (BA)

08/03/20
SUFFOCATION + BELPHEGOR (CANCELLATO)
REVOLVER - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)
ULCERATE: diffusi dettagli e singolo del nuovo album
02/03/2020 - 18:40 (98 letture)

L.p. Gruto
Lunedì 2 Marzo 2020, 19.07.25
1
Pezzo fantastico. Secondo me sono una delle band death metal più interessanti oggi in circolazione. Inutile dire che non vedo l'ora che esca l'album, ma da quel che sento ci sarà di che gioire!!
RECENSIONI
85
85
90
79
ARTICOLI
08/12/2014
Live Report
ULCERATE + WORMED + SOLACE OF REQUIEM + GIGAN+ DÉPARTE
Lo-Fi Club, Milano - 03/12/14
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
02/03/2020 - 18:40
ULCERATE: diffusi dettagli e singolo del nuovo album
04/11/2019 - 12:50
ULCERATE: entrati in studio di registrazione
17/01/2018 - 12:13
ULCERATE: online un nuovo live video
17/07/2017 - 23:08
ULCERATE: una data nel mese di novembre a Bologna
25/10/2016 - 16:24
ULCERATE: tutto 'Shrines Of Paralysis' in streaming
03/10/2016 - 23:39
ULCERATE: ascolta la titletrack del nuovo disco
14/09/2016 - 22:38
ULCERATE: ascolta il brano 'Abrogation'
23/08/2016 - 16:57
ULCERATE: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
27/06/2016 - 15:20
ULCERATE: svelati i dettagli del nuovo disco
13/03/2016 - 08:44
ULCERATE: fra un mese in studio per il nuovo disco
ULTIME NOTIZIE
02/03/2020 - 19:37
NOIROCKERCAMP 2020: confermate altre tre band
02/03/2020 - 17:14
HUNTSMEN: guarda il video di ''God Will Stop Trying''
02/03/2020 - 16:28
ASHTAR: rivelati i dettagli del nuovo album ''Kaikuja''
02/03/2020 - 16:22
CREMATORY: ecco il nuovo singolo
02/03/2020 - 16:09
THE TRIGGER: online il video di ''Follow''
02/03/2020 - 15:59
STORMTIDE: a breve il primo tour europeo, una data in Italia
02/03/2020 - 15:38
WOLFCHANT: presentato il nuovo chitarrista
02/03/2020 - 15:27
DAWN OF OUROBOROS: disponibile il secondo singolo dal nuovo disco
02/03/2020 - 14:44
THE ALLIGATOR WINE: ad aprile il debutto discografico
02/03/2020 - 14:37
GRIMA: pubblicato il video di ''Leshly''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     