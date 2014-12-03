ULCERATE: diffusi dettagli e singolo del nuovo album

|
I neozelandesi Ulcerate hanno diffuso i dettagli del disco Stare Into Death and Be Still, il nuovo album che sarà pubblicato il prossimo 24 aprile via Debemur Morti Productions, il primo per l'etichetta francese.
A lato potete vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. The Lifeless Advance
2. Exhale the Ash
3. Stare Into Death and Be Still
4. There is No Horizon
5. Inversion
6. Visceral Ends
7. Drawn Into the Next Void
8. Dissolved Orders
Inoltre è possibile ascoltare la title track del disco.