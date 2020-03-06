DARKER HALF: previsto per fine marzo il nuovo album ''If You Only Knew''

|
La band melodic power metal Darker Half ha annunciato per il 27 marzo la pubblicazione, tramite Massacre Records, del suo nuovo album If You Only Knew. Di seguito potete vedere il video di Into The Shadows.
Tracklist:
01. Glass Coloured Rose (feat. Stu Marshall)
02. Falling (feat. Brendan Farrugia)
03. Into the Shadows
04. If You Only Knew
05. Sedentary Pain (feat. Dave Lupton, Giacomo Mezzatesta & Chris Themelco)
06. The Bittersweet Caress (feat. Marcos Rodriguez)
07. Thousand Mile Stare
08. Poseidon
09. This Ain't Over