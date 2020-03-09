AETHERIUS OBSCURITAS: diffusi dettagli e singolo del nuovo album

|
La GrimmDistribution e la Paragon Records pubblicheranno il 15 aprile il nuovo album dei blackster Aetherius Obscuritas che si intitola Mártír.
A lato è disponibile la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Ilyen a vér (Blood Is Like This)
02. Marthyr
03. A vén végvivo (The Old End-Bearer)
04. Az Igaz (What ‘True’ Is)
05. The Frozen Lake Of Eternity
06. Lidércpalota (Incubus Palace)
07. Beyound The Walls
08. A harag lángja (The Flame Of Wrath)
09. Destiny: Unknown
10. Pulzár
Inoltre è possibile ascoltare il brano Ilyen a vér (Blood Is Like This).