GABRIELS: in arrivo ''Nanto Chaos'' su Diamond Prod

|
Il tastierista, compositore e arrangiatore Gabriels annuncia il suo ritorno sotto Diamonds Prod per l’uscita del suo nuovo album. Fist of the Seven Stars arriverà al terzo atto e porterà il titolo Nanto Chaos. L'uscita è prevista per fine aprile.
La line-up vede la presenza di Gabriels alle tastiere e alla voce e, inoltre, dei seguenti artisti, ospiti e non: Wild Steel, Dario Grillo, Ivan Drake, Tommy Johansson, David Akesson e Rachel Lungs; alle chitarre Andrew Spane (No Man Eyes, Shadows Of Steel), Tommy Johansson (Sabaton), Tommy Vitaly, Dario Beretta (Crimson Dawn e Drakkar); al basso Adrian Hansen, Beto Vazquez, Dino Fiorenza, Roberto Giovinazzo, Alberto Rigoni, Fabiano Andreacchio; alla batteria Mike Vader (Metal Detector), Mattia Stancioiu, Michele Sanna, Brantley Rogers, Giovanni Maucieri e Simone Alberti.
L'artwork è di Simone Daraghiati. In basso la tracklist:
Three days of life
The mark
Treason star
Rebirth by three days of life
Fight for her love
Dying for your love
Deathnight
Confrontation
Secret of Phoenix
Pyramid of dictator
Ai wo torimodose