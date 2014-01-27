      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
L'artwork
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

13/03/20
CRIMSON SHADOWS
The Resurrection (EP)

13/03/20
GOTTHARD
#13

13/03/20
CODE ORANGE
Underneath

13/03/20
FOTOCRIME
South Of Heaven

13/03/20
AFTERBIRTH
Four Dimensional Flesh

13/03/20
MARE COGNITUM & SPECTRAL LORE
Wanderers: Astrology of The Nine

13/03/20
THE ONEIRA
Injection

13/03/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY
Saturnalia

13/03/20
ANTHROPOPHAGOUS
Spoiled Marrow

13/03/20
TONIGHT WE STAND
New World Disorder

CONCERTI

10/03/20
OZZY OSBOURNE + JUDAS PRIEST (POSTICIPATO!)
UNIPOL ARENA - BOLOGNA

10/03/20
AFTER THE BURIAL + GUESTS (RINVIATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

11/03/20
SONS OF APOLLO (POSTICIPATO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

11/03/20
SUFFOCATION + BELPHEGOR (POSTICIPATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

13/03/20
RAIN (POSTICIPATO)
ROCK N ROLL CLUB - RHO (MI)

13/03/20
DEGREES OF TRUTH + BLACK ORCHESTRA (POSTICIPATO)
PIT STOP CAFE - VEDANO AL LAMBRO (MB)

14/03/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY (RINVIATO)
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

15/03/20
THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA + ONE DESIRE (ANNULLATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

17/03/20
RHAPSODY OF FIRE + SYMPHONITY + ETERNAL SILENCE (RINVIATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

18/03/20
VADER + DEFILED + CHRONOSPHERE + FALLCIE (ANNULLATO)
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
GABRIELS: in arrivo ''Nanto Chaos'' su Diamond Prod
09/03/2020 - 19:39 (26 letture)

RECENSIONI
68
ALTRE NOTIZIE
09/03/2020 - 19:39
GABRIELS: in arrivo ''Nanto Chaos'' su Diamond Prod
11/01/2020 - 11:49
GABRIELS: concluso il nuovo album, ecco il teaser
15/06/2018 - 07:46
GABRIELS: ecco il teaser e la data di uscita del prossimo album
18/04/2018 - 11:56
GABRIELS: firma con la Rockshots Records, opera rock in arrivo
13/12/2017 - 11:16
GABRIELS: 'Over the Olympus' uscirà a fine dicembre
31/05/2017 - 11:08
GABRIELS: il video di 'Seven Stars'
27/01/2014 - 13:56
GABRIELS: accordo con Indipendence Records
ULTIME NOTIZIE
09/03/2020 - 19:50
RAZGATE: ecco la data di uscita del prossimo disco
09/03/2020 - 19:31
TRIPTYKON: a maggio il live album ''Requiem (Live at Roadburn 2019)''
09/03/2020 - 19:27
NEKROVAULT: ascolta ''Totenzug - Funereal Hillscapes''
09/03/2020 - 19:21
PINO SCOTTO: a fine mese il nuovo album ''Dog Eat Dog''
09/03/2020 - 19:15
DENNIS DEYOUNG: rivelati i dettagli di ''26 East Vol. I''
09/03/2020 - 19:10
SPACE OF VARIATIONS: pubblicato un video dal ultimo album
09/03/2020 - 18:05
BENIGHTED: online il video di ''Nails''
09/03/2020 - 18:02
MY DYING BRIDE: il video di ''To Outlive The Gods''
09/03/2020 - 11:32
AETHERIUS OBSCURITAS: diffusi dettagli e singolo del nuovo album
09/03/2020 - 11:28
CODE ORANGE: disponibile la nuova ''Sulfur Surrounding''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     