DISTRUGGI LA BASSA: la lineup dell'edizione 2020 con D.R.I. e altri

Lo staff del festival Distruggi La Bassa
ha annunciato il bill definitivo dell'edizione 2020 che si svolgerà il 24-25-26 luglio al Piper Club
di Ferrara (Seguendo questo link sarete indirizzati alla pagina Facebook dell'evento
).
A lato è possibile vedere il flyer del festival, mentr ele band sono le seguenti:
Dal 24 al 26 luglio 2020
@Piper Club Park - Ferrara
via Mario DottiDistruggi La BassaYouth of Today
D.R.I.
Millions of Dead Cops
Crippled Fox
Insanity Alert
Krav Boca
Klasse Kriminale
Gli Ultimi
Horror Vacui
Kontatto
Mother
No More Lies
Infamia
Guerra
Mud
My Own Voice
Ira
Radio Shakedown
Rake-Off
Caged
Obscene Revenge
Cattivo Sangue
Milksnake
Cander Spreading
GMDC
Zene
Stanis
Niet
Debunk
Il Complesso
Vibratacore
La Tebra
Vixa
Ogopogo