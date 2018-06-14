RAZGATE: svelata la copertina di ''After the Storm...The Fire!''

|
A sinistra è visualizzabile la copertina di After the Storm… the Fire!, il nuovo album dei thrasher Razgate. Il disco della band toscana uscirà il 27 marzo tramite Punishment 18 Records.
L'album è stato missato e masterizzato da Stefano Morabito presso i 16th Cellar Studio.
Tracklist:
01. Lacrimosa Dies
02. Rising Death
03. Broken By Fire
04. After The Storm
05. Grinding Metal
06. Shredding Praise
07. Behind The Walls Of Terror
08. To The Rope!
09. Bloodshed & Deliverance
10. Crucify (The Master Deceiver)