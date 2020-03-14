TYRANT (USA): tornano a maggio con ''Hereafter'', diffusi i dettagli e la titletrack

|
Shadow Kingdom Records pubblicherà il 15 maggio Hereafter, album che segnerà il ritorno degli statunitensi Tyrant a ventiquattro anni dall'ultimo lavoro King of Kings. Il disco sarà disponibile nei formati CD, vinile e musicassetta.
Ecco a sinistra l'artwork e di seguito gli undici brani inclusi:
1. Tyrant's Revelation
2. Dancing on Graves
3. The Darkness Comes
4. Fire Burns
5. Hereafter
6. Pieces of Mine
7. Until the Day
8. When the Sky Falls
9. Bucolic
10. Beacon the Light
11. From the Tower
E' inoltre disponibile il singolo Hereafter, brano che dà il titolo all'album: