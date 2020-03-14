      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Tyrant (USA)
Clicca per ingrandire
L'artwork e i formati di Hereafter
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

16/03/20
SOLILOQUIUM
Things We Leave Behind

19/03/20
KOLOSSUS
The Line of the Border

20/03/20
HYBORIAN
Volume II

20/03/20
MEDICO PESTE
ב :The Black Bile

20/03/20
MYRKUR
Folkesage

20/03/20
HELL OBELISCO
Cyclopian

20/03/20
SKULL CRUSHER
Messiah

20/03/20
FOOLS GHOST
Dark Woven Light

20/03/20
BLACK PHANTOM
Zero Hour is Now

20/03/20
ANI LO. PROJEKT
A Time Called Forever

CONCERTI

15/03/20
THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA + ONE DESIRE (ANNULLATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

17/03/20
RHAPSODY OF FIRE + SYMPHONITY + ETERNAL SILENCE (RINVIATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

18/03/20
VADER + DEFILED + CHRONOSPHERE + FALLCIE (ANNULLATO)
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

18/03/20
VENOM INC. + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

19/03/20
VADER + DEFILED + CHRONOSPHERE + FALLCIE (ANNULLATO)
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

19/03/20
BORN OF OSIRIS + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

19/03/20
VENOM INC. + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

20/03/20
BLACK PHANTOM + NOWHERE (POSTICIPATO)
ROCK N ROLL CLUB - RHO (MI)

20/03/20
VENOM INC. + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

20/03/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY (RINVIATO)
BORDERLINE - PISA
TYRANT (USA): tornano a maggio con ''Hereafter'', diffusi i dettagli e la titletrack
14/03/2020 - 14:18 (93 letture)

DEAD AGAIN
Sabato 14 Marzo 2020, 18.43.41
2
Robert Lowe rimane sempre un signor cantante.....welcome.
Randallflagg
Sabato 14 Marzo 2020, 16.31.53
1
king of kings è del '96..... quindi 24 anni
ALTRE NOTIZIE
14/03/2020 - 14:18
TYRANT (USA): tornano a maggio con ''Hereafter'', diffusi i dettagli e la titletrack
ULTIME NOTIZIE
14/03/2020 - 16:13
WELICORUSS: a fine mese il nuovo disco
14/03/2020 - 15:59
INFECTED RAIN: due date in Italia il prossimo giugno
14/03/2020 - 15:25
ACXDC: in arrivo il nuovo ''Satan is King'', ascolta la titiletrack
14/03/2020 - 15:17
AFTERBIRTH: tutto il nuovo ''Four Dimensional Flesh'' in streaming
14/03/2020 - 15:13
MARE COGNITUM: in streaming tutto lo split coi Spectral Lore
14/03/2020 - 14:00
DEATHLESS LEGACY: svelata la clip di ''Saturnalia''
14/03/2020 - 13:54
ORANSSI PAZUZU: disponibile un nuovo brano dal prossimo disco
14/03/2020 - 13:49
PONTE DEL DIAVOLO: ecco il singolo d'esordio
14/03/2020 - 12:19
DYNAZTY: online il terzo singolo da ''The Dark Delight''
14/03/2020 - 12:15
WARBRINGER: presentato un brano del nuovo album
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     