BEHEMOTH: nuovo materiale nel 2021

Adam "Nergal" Darski
, frontman dei Behemoth
, ha dichiarato recentemente alla testata Overdrive
che il 2021 sarà l'anno in cui la band pubblicherà del nuovo materiale.
Ecco l'estratto dell'intervista circa i programmi futuri del gruppo:
"it will be 30 years of Behemoth […] So, I really don’t know if we will do anything, but what I know for sure is that we’ll be coming back in 2021 with new Behemoth music. I’ve been very productive with both Behemoth and Me and That Man. When we’ve been on tour recently, I’ve been working on a lot of new ideas, so you can definitely expect new music as there’s just no time to stop now
".
Restiamo in attesa di maggiori dettagli.