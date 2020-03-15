PALAYE ROYALE: annunciato in primavera il terzo album

|
I rocker losangelini Palaye Royale hanno annunciato per il 29 maggio la pubblicazione, tramite Sumerian Records, del loro terzo album The Bastards. Di seguito potete vedere il video del singolo Lonely.
Tracklist:
01. Little Bastards
02. Massacre, The New American Dream
03. Anxiety
04. Tonight Is The Night I Die
05. Lonely
06. Hang On To Yourself
07. Fucking With My Head
08. Nervous Breakdown
09. Nightmares
10. Masochist
11. Doom (Empty)
12. Black Sheep
13. Stay
14. Redeemer
15. Lord Of Lies (Bonus track)